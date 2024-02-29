Resistance Victorious in al-Zaytoun, Merkava Parts Seen Everywhere
By Al Mayadeen English
29 Feb 2024 11:43
A field commander from the Palestinian Resistance says Israeli forces withdrew from al-Zaytoun under the Resistance's fire on Thursday.
As "Israel" commits yet another clear act of genocide, killing and injuring more than a thousand Palestinian civilians to the west of Gaza City, the Palestinian Resistance marks yet another victory on the southeastern axis of the northern Gaza Strip, a field commander in the Palestinian Resistance told Al Mayadeen.
Our source from the Palestinian Resistance confirmed that Israeli occupation forces withdrew from al-Zaytoun neighborhood under the Resistance's fire following several top-tier attacks.
He said that debris resulting from the Resistance's attacks on armored vehicles and Merkava tanks could be seen across the axes of confrontation, which saw intense fighting.
The source also confirmed that bloodied and ripped pieces of military garments are scattered in several areas indicating casualties among enemy soldiers.
Israeli occupation forces failed in their advance into al-Zaytoun neighborhood in southeast Gaza City, after expecting a quick operation in the area. The occupation claims that the attack comes in line with its alleged third stage of operations. These "operations" were expected to follow low-intensity methods and would require relatively low-effort raids and incursion into areas in the Gaza Strip, following a large-scale invasion into the same areas that were supposedly "cleared".
More than 10 days since the attempted invasion of al-Zaytoun, the Palestinian Resistance continues to confront and deal mighty blows to occupation soldiers, killing and injuring multiple enemy troops, including a company commander and another platoon commander of the Givati Brigade.
On Wednesday, our source said that the Dawlah Intersection and al-Sikka Street in Gaza City have been "turned into a graveyard" for Israeli Merkava tanks.
"The occupation's military incurred heavy losses," on February 27, the Resistance commander told Al Mayadeen, adding that military "helicopters landed [in the area] three times to evacuate those killed and wounded."
"Israeli warplanes intervened three times to cover the evacuation operations, executing concentrated raids on several axes," the source explained.
"Our fighters from [every faction] are still in their combat positions and are carrying out their tasks according to plans established in advance," the Resistance commander in al-Zaytoun told Al Mayadeen, highlighting the Resistance's ability to command and control large-scale operations in the northern Gaza Strip, contrary to Israeli claims.
"A state of confusion dominates the movements of the occupation soldiers [in al-Zaytoun neighborhood]," the field source said at the time.
