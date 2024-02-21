US Vetoes Algeria's UNSC Resolution Demanding Ceasefire in Gaza
By Al Mayadeen English
20 Feb 2024 19:09
The United States once again struck down a resolution on ceasefire in Gaza as it upholds the Israeli occupation's genocide in the blockaded strip.
The US blocked Tuesday a UN Security Council resolution sponsored by Algeria calling for an emergency humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.
13 members of the UN Security Council voted in favor, while the United Kingdom abstained and the US vetoed the resolution.
The proposed resolution called for "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire that must be respected by all parties."
The resolution also urges all involved in the war to "comply with their obligations under international law," particularly regarding civilians and hostages, in addition to demanding the immediate release of all captives.
The "full, rapid, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access into and throughout the entire Gaza Strip," is also declared in the resolution.
The US envoy to the UN Linda Greenfield claimed that the draft resolution was not"an effective mechanism," rejecting any ceasefire until the release of captives.
China's representative to the UN, Zhang Jun, expressed regret and frustration that the Algerian draft resolution did not pass.
Jun expressed that the proposed resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire does not achieve long-term peace. Rather, it will exacerbate the current crisis in Gaza.
On Monday, the United States proposed a draft resolution for the United Nations Security Council's "support for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza as soon as practicable," Reuters reported, after seeing the text.
The draft text "determines that under current circumstances a major ground offensive into Rafah would result in further harm to civilians and their further displacement including potentially into neighboring countries."
It also reiterates the context of last week's conversation between President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The draft US resolution claims that Israeli plans to invade Rafah "would have serious implications for regional peace and security, and therefore underscores that such a major ground offensive should not proceed under current circumstances."
Hamas ceasefire demands mean defeat for 'Israel', Netanyahu says
The demands put forth by Hamas in the ongoing negotiations would mean the defeat of the Israeli occupation, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a press conference on Saturday.
Netanyahu, addressing the media, stated that the Israeli regime would persist in its efforts until achieving what he termed as "absolute victory." He specifically mentioned plans for an operation in Rafah as part of the ongoing war on Gaza.
The head of the Israeli government emphasized the occupation's refusal to "yield to international dictates" for any future settlement with the Palestinian people. "Israel will not submit to international dictates for a future settlement with the Palestinians."
In response to a request from US President Joe Biden, Netanyahu disclosed that he had dispatched a delegation to Cairo. However, he clarified that this move did not signify any alteration in the ongoing negotiations.
Netanyahu asserted that he would respond to the demands made by the United States with a "yes" or "no" as he deemed fit.
Netanyahu said negotiations would only resume when "a tangible change" is observed. "There will be no negotiations until we see a change," he asserted, highlighting the steadfast stance of his government.
