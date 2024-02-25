Exclusive: 'Israel' Obstructed Prisoner Exchange Deal in Paris Meeting
By Al Mayadeen English
Informed sources from the Palestinian Resistance have revealed the details behind the latest meeting of mediators in Paris, saying that the gap remains large.
"Israel" obstructed reaching a final agreement to a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal during the latest talks in Paris, private sources in the Palestinian Resistance told Al Mayadeen on Sunday evening.
Although sources explained that the latest meeting in Paris attempted to "bridge the differences" in proposed clauses between Hamas and "Israel", the meeting saw insufficient changes in the Israeli representatives' positions.
Some progress was made on specific clauses, however, the main demands made by Hamas were "ignored", the sources told Al Mayadeen.
Among the demands overlooked by the Israeli side was a clause for a comprehensive ceasefire and the complete withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from the Gaza Strip, according to the sources.
In detail, the progress made during the meeting revolved around altering the ratio of Israeli captives to Palestinian prisoners, from 1 captive to 3 Palestinians, to 3 to 13 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 1 Israeli captive.
The sources revealed to Al Mayadeen that Hamas insisted that all displaced Palestinians should be allowed to return to their homes in the first stage of the deal, adding, however, that those present at the meeting opted for including a clause that would allow only for "the gradual and limited return of displaced" Palestinians to their homes.
Moreover, Al Mayadeen's sources said that "it is clear that the gap between the two sides remains large," adding that Hamas believes that "Israel" is attempting to buy its time and "procrastinate to avoid reaching a final agreement, as that could trigger an internal crisis that may lead to the collapse of the (Israeli) coalition government."
Earlier on Sunday, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan informed CNN's State of the Union that negotiators from the United States, Egypt, Qatar, and "Israel" have reached a preliminary agreement on the fundamental aspects of a captives deal during discussions in Paris.
Sullivan noted that the deal is currently in the negotiation phase, and further talks will be conducted indirectly by Qatar and Egypt with Hamas.
Meanwhile, Egyptian security sources stated that additional discussions would take place in Doha this week, with intermediaries shuttling between Hamas and Israeli representatives, followed by another round in Cairo. As of now, there has been no immediate confirmation of these plans from "Israel", Hamas, or Qatar.
