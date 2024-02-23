Michigan Democrats Sound Alarm Over Biden's Stance on Gaza: Politico
By Al Mayadeen English
A source confirmed to Politico that Democrats are indeed "in trouble".
A report by Politico on Friday detailed that some Democrats in Michigan fear that President Biden's campaign underestimates the discontent among Arab American and young voters over his response to the war on Gaza.
Despite expectations of a protest vote in the upcoming primary, they worry it won't be a sufficient wake-up call for the campaign.
"I'm still surprised that they're not taking this more seriously," state Sen. Darrin Camilleri told Politico. "I feel like this is 2016 all over again," he added while making reference to Donald Trump's electoral victory that year. "It feels like our national party is not listening to our issues on the ground. If the president doesn’t change course, I would not be surprised if Biden loses the state [in November]."
Another source confirmed to Politico that Democrats are indeed "in trouble," and the ongoing violence in Gaza may affect Biden's chances of winning back voters.
The primary in Michigan next week is expected to reveal the extent of division within the Democratic Party regarding "Israel" and President Biden's administration. Michigan, which Biden elevated to an early nominating position, represents a diverse range of Democratic voters, including union households and a sizable Black voting bloc.
Polls consistently indicate warning signs for Biden among his base. Those particularly concerned about the war on Gaza are rallying to express their dissatisfaction by encouraging voters to cast "uncommitted" votes in the upcoming primary.
"If they’re not going to be moved because of the humanity of the Palestinian people, then perhaps they’ll view things differently when there’s a political calculus they have to make," state Rep. Abraham Aiyash, told Politico. "Michigan is a state that swung from Donald Trump to Joe Biden, and not by significant numbers, so we have to recognize that there are still a lot of voters who feel frustrated."
Recently, Biden has sought to appeal to protestors by publicly criticizing the Israeli regime's genocidal campaign in Gaza as "over the top" and cautioning against a ground invasion into Rafah. He imposed sanctions on extremist settlers who attacked Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. Biden administration officials also met with Arab American leaders in Dearborn, Michigan, earlier this month, to support their call for an immediate Gaza ceasefire.
"It was good they sent the team to Dearborn, but it was late in coming. It should’ve happened two months ago," said an unnamed Democratic official. "I think they’re now beginning to take it seriously."
Despite frustrations, Biden's advisers prioritize rebuilding relationships for November's general election and emphasizing differences from Trump. However, so-called progressive leaders caution that merely presenting a choice between Biden and Trump might not be sufficient, stressing the need for substantive changes in foreign policy.
A Risk to Electoral Victory?
In Michigan, losing support from "progressive-minded" voters poses a significant risk to the Biden campaign and, consequently, the election. Biden won Michigan in 2020 by a margin of about 150,000 votes. The state has approximately 200,000 registered Muslim voters, according to Emgage, a Muslim-American advocacy group. Young voters in Michigan turned out at record rates in 2022, which contributed to Democratic victories in state government and the re-election of Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
Former Michigan Representative Andy Levin, supporting the "uncommitted" effort, stressed the necessity of changing course to secure victory.
The "Listen to Michigan" campaign, advocating for Democrats to vote "uncommitted," has focused on phone and text banking, along with a significant digital ad campaign. Volunteers at a Detroit community event space contacted Democratic voters to express discontent with Biden's stance on Gaza ceasefire.
The effort gained momentum when Representative Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian American in Congress, urged Democrats to oppose Biden in the primary. Layla Elabed, managing the campaign, aims for over 20,000 votes to pressure the Biden administration.
Pro-Palestinian protests in Ann Arbor displayed political pressure, with demonstrators warning of electoral consequences if support for Palestine wavers. Some former Biden supporters, like University of Michigan student Salma Hamamy and alumnus Hassan Awada, plan to withhold their votes or support third-party candidates if Biden's stance remains unchanged.
"So long as you abandon the Palestinian people, we will be abandoning you in November,” said Hamamy. If "Trump gets into the White House," Awada said, "let it be."
