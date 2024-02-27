West Bank: 3 Palestinian Martyrs, Including Commander of Tubas Brigade
By Al Mayadeen English
Martyrs are reported among Resistance fighters during confrontations with occupation forces raiding the al-Faraa refugee camp and the city of Tubas in the occupied West Bank.
Three young Palestinians were killed by Israeli occupation fire in the al-Faraa refugee camp, south of Tubas, in the occupied West Bank, in the early morning hours of Tuesday.
Sources from the Red Crescent reported that Commander Ahmad Daraghmeh of the Tubas Brigade of the Al-Quds Brigades, along with Osama Jabr al-Zalat and Mohammad Samih Bayadsa, were martyred. Additionally, three others were injured after being hit by occupation fire in the camp.
IOF raid towns west of Ramallah
Earlier tonight, occupation forces stormed the al-Faraa refugee camp, escorted by multiple bulldozers, and snipers were deployed in various locations.
Amid the continued aggression on the West Bank, Israeli occupation forces conducted a raid on the town of Beit Rima, situated northwest of Ramallah.
According to local sources, occupation forces raided the town, stormed several homes, searched them, and vandalized them.
Resistance operations have increased significantly throughout the West Bank since the beginning of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, in response to "Israel's" increased oppression of Palestinians in occupied territories. Occupation forces are conducting raids on towns and camps to assert further control and pacify Palestinians. Nevertheless, the situation in the West Bank continues to pose a persistent concern due to the potential for broader unrest.
Israeli security authorities are concerned about the upcoming month of Ramadan in the West Bank and occupied al-Quds. According to the Israeli Yedioth Ahronoth website, the newspaper's military affairs correspondent, Yoav Zeitoun, quoted warnings from the security and military establishment that "Hamas may take advantage of this significant time for Muslims in order to incite unrest."
On that note, earlier this month, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine called for battles to shift to the heart of "Israel" from the West Bank.
The PFLP confirmed the increase in settler attacks on the Palestinian people across the West Bank. These assaults, which include road blockades, land seizures, attacks on homes, and shooting Palestinians, are occurring concurrently with the genocidal assault on the Gaza Strip. The PFLP asserted that these actions were being orchestrated by the occupation officials and the occupation army.
