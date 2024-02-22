Somalia and Turkey Officiate a New Maritime Agreement
By Al Mayadeen English
The 10-year-agreement states that the Turkish Naval Forces will "protect the coasts of Somalis from terrorism", maritime hijacking operations, overfishing, and marine waste
The Somalian Council of Ministers and Parliament have both approved a new maritime agreement between Somalia and Turkey granting the latter "comprehensive authority" over Somalia's maritime territory.
The 10-year-agreement states that the Turkish Naval Forces "will protect the coasts of Somalis from terrorism", maritime hijacking operations, overfishing, and marine waste.
Recently, the Somalian and Trukish Defense Ministers signed in Ankara an agreement towards enhancing defense and economic cooperation between both countries.
Even though the Somalian-Turkish relationship is an old one, it seems that there are more efforts towards strengthening the relationships between both and ensuring the Turkish presence on Somalian land.
The above-mentioned agreement comes in light of the ongoing territorial conflict between Somalia and Ethiopia over the Barbara port in the Red Sea.
Somalia and Ethiopia constantly deter relation
To prevent further escalation of tensions between Ethiopia and Somalia, the African Union's Peace and Security Council (PSC) has taken action and asked former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo to lead negotiations and ease the growing conflict on January 20, 2024.
The strained relations between the two neighboring countries began when the secessionist region of Somaliland signed an agreement with Ethiopia on January 1. This agreement granted Ethiopia control over a maritime port and a military base on the Red Sea, sparking tensions in the region.
While appointing Obasanjo as the mediator, the PSC has also called for other countries to refrain from interfering in the situation. In addition, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) held an extraordinary summit in Kampala, Uganda, on January 18 to address the matter.
