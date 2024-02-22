Documents Show Israeli Forces Fired on UN Food Convoy in Gaza: CNN
By Farah Hajj Hassan
21 Feb 2024 23:58
CNN has received correspondence between the UN and the Israeli occupation forces indicating that both sides reportedly agreed upon the convoy's path before the bombing.
On February 5, Israeli occupation forces (IOF) opened fire on a United Nations convoy carrying vital humanitarian aid in central Gaza, eventually blocking the trucks' progress to the northern part, where Palestinians are on the verge of famine, according to documents shared exclusively by the UN and CNN's analysis.
CNN has received correspondence between the UN and the IOF indicating that the convoy's path was agreed upon by both sides before the bombing. According to an internal incident report created by UNRWA, the major UN assistance agency in Gaza, and obtained by CNN, the vehicle was one of ten in a convoy that was stopped at an IDF holding position when it was fired on.
Most of the cargo, primarily wheat flour, which was required to produce bread, was destroyed.
Tracing the Israeli strike reveals the tremendous problems that humanitarian organizations confront in delivering supplies to Gaza's more than 2 million residents due to Israeli siege and obstacles.
About 85% of Gazans are internally displaced, amidst "Israel's" nearly five-month bombing of the Strip.
Juliette Touma, global director of communications for UNRWA, told CNN that the convoy was on its way to "middle areas" before it was hit by Israeli fire.
The IOF claimed on February 5 that it was looking into the incident, one of many where aid convoys were targeted.
Following the strike on February 5, UNRWA decided to suspend delivering convoys to northern Gaza. The last time the organization was allowed to supply food north of Wadi Gaza, a strip of marshes that runs through the strip, was on January 23. The United Nations estimates that 300,000 people continue to live in northern Gaza with no help. According to the UN, acute malnutrition has already been found in 16.2% of youngsters, which is over the critical threshold.
The convoy, which included ten relief trucks and two armored vehicles with UN insignia, began its trek in the early hours of February 5.
The agency stated that before departing to provide supplies, it had worked with the Israeli forces ahead of time, agreeing on the route to be taken - as is customary.
Email exchange between UNRWA and COGAT, the Israeli military organization in charge of monitoring activities in the Palestinian areas and coordinating humanitarian supplies, reveals an agreement for the convoy to use Al Rashid Road.
Touma detailed how this coordination is referred to as "deconfliction" and ensures convoys are not targeted.
She explained how Gaza "has become very fast one of the most dangerous places to be an aid worker in,” detailing that many workers are forced to deliver aid under fire.
At the time, UNRWA's director, Tom White, posted two photos on X displaying a flatbed truck with a hole where its load had been and boxes of supplies scattered on the road. According to CNN's geolocation of the photographs, the hole was on the side of the truck facing out to sea, indicating that it had been hit by a munition shot from that direction. Hours after the targeting, CNN saw satellite footage that revealed Israeli missile boats some kilometers offshore.
