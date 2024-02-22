Ghana Teachers’ Unions Express Anguish Over Unresolved Tier-2 Pensions
By Nana Beeko
February 21, 2024
Teachers’ unions nationwide are expressing mounting frustration with the Akufo-Addo Bwumia-led government’s failure to fulfill Tier-2 pension obligations dating back to April 2023.
Reports indicate that the outstanding amounts owed to these unions have reached into the millions of Ghana cedis.
Despite deductions carried out by the Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD), sources within the education sector disclose that these funds have not been transferred to the Ghana Education Service Occupational Pensions Scheme (GISOPS).
The government’s attempt to secure a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has triggered financial repercussions for Organised Labour.
Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta’s hesitation has resulted in losses for unions under the Trades Union Congress (TUC), compelling them to participate in the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) and face setbacks in investments.
Teachers, who form the largest workforce within organized labor, are bearing the brunt of these consequences.
The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) leads with approximately 280,000 unionized members, followed by the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) with 70,000 members and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana (CCT-Ghana) with over 15,000 members.
Further exacerbating the situation is the failure of the CAGD to remit teachers’ dues deducted from their salaries since November 2023. Despite ongoing complaints, only a month’s allocation has been released, leaving a three-month backlog.
There are concerns as these funds not only sustain union operations but also serve as capital for subsidiaries like the Teachers Fund, which provides financial support to teachers. Consequently, delays in loan approvals, which can take up to three months, have become a significant issue for teachers seeking financial assistance.
Analysts highlight the Akufo-Addo Bawumia Government’s apparent failure to honor statutory payments, including allocations from the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF), MP’s Common Fund, and GETFUND. Delays in distributing laptops under the 1Teacher-1Laptop policy compound the situation, intensifying pressure on union leaders and elected executives.
In response to the crisis, Charles Kusi of Legal Alliance has been tasked by the unions to correspond with the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Ministry of Education (MOE), urging prompt action to address the delays.
