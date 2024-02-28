From Rachel Corrie to Aaron Bushnell: Sacrificing for Palestine
By Aya Youssef
The United States' defeaning silence on its own citizens who were affected by its own policies speaks volumes.
"I think it is a good idea for us all to drop everything and devote our lives to making this stop. I don’t think it’s an extremist thing to do anymore."
- Rachel Corrie, 2003
"Compared to what people have been experiencing in Palestine at the hands of their colonizers, [this] is not extreme at all."
- Aaron Bushnell, 2024
There is almost a two-decade time difference between these two sentences. However, both sentences originate from American witnesses of Israeli crimes in occupied Palestine.
Rachel Corrie and Aaron Bushnell bravely sacrificed their lives in support of the Palestinian cause, denouncing their country's role in the 75-year Israeli occupation.
Yet, the striking question remains: How many more activists must tragically die before the United States truly listens to its citizens?
21 years earlier: The story of Rachel Corrie
On March 16, 2003, Rachel Corrie, an American peace activist, was tragically crushed to death and killed by an Israeli armored bulldozer while peacefully protesting the demolition of Palestinian homes in Gaza.
Corrie's death shook the world, surprising mainstream media, which seldom covered the Palestinian deaths and Israeli massacres. Her death was especially jarring as it involved a young American killed by the US' staunch ally, "Israel".
In March 2003, US Representative Brian Baird presented a resolution in Congress urging the government to conduct a thorough and prompt investigation into Corrie's death. However, the House of Representatives did not proceed with the resolution.
While the United States expressed condolences to Corrie's family, which is the bare minimum, Washington faced criticism for not taking a stronger stance, or pressing "Israel" more forcefully for accountability. Some critics argue that the US could have done more to advocate for justice on behalf of Corrie and to address human rights violations in occupied Palestine.
The United States, often touted as a champion of human rights and democracy, has consistently failed to hold “Israel” accountable for its crimes. Despite mounting evidence of war crimes and human rights abuses committed by Israeli forces, the US continues to provide unwavering political and military support to the Israeli genocide. This is particularly evident today in light of the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, where nearly 30,000 Palestinians have been murdered by the Israeli regime.
As always, "Israel" persisted in manipulating events according to its own agenda and interests, and continues to do so to this very day.
Protests, tributes, and social media posts are flooding in to commemorate Aaron Bushnell, a 25-year-old active-duty member of the United States Air Force, who set himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C., to protest the Israeli genocide in Gaza bankrolled by the US.
However, President Joe Biden remained silent. The President seemed vocal to talk about how "Brave Ukrainian soldiers and civilians are dying," yet not a word was mentioned for Bushnell.
This silence sparked criticism of the Biden administration's double standards, especially after Hamas, who the US designated as a "terrorist organization", blamed Biden's policies for Bushnell's death for its support and aid for the Israeli crimes in Gaza.
Shouldn't a President, the leader of a nation, acknowledge events where one of its own citizens protests against the President's policies? We are not expecting a change of heart here, but how can the US preserve its "democratic" facade after all?
It should be noted that the scene of a one-man revolt scenario isn't new in the United States. Nearly 60 years ago, American anti-war activist Norman Morrison ignited a firestorm by dousing himself in kerosene and setting himself ablaze outside the office of Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara, at the Pentagon, opposing the US involvement in the Vietnam War.
Yet, throughout its history, the US government has often ignored the plight of its citizens who are affected by its policies, turning a blind eye to internal dissent.
So who is going to mourn the heroes?
As the so-called international community watches silently while Gaza endures a live-streamed genocide, global protests, and disruptions continue to amplify the Palestinian cause, dissent with the policies of Western governments is growing, interrupting speeches and shouting "Free Palestine" in defiance of oppression.
Those who are resisting in all forms are the ones who are mourning our heroes. Meanwhile, those who turned a blind eye to the war crimes, will be haunted by every rock, bullet, and shout for freedom.
Those martyred for Palestine are honored and remembered by those who share their pain, and who have witnessed the true horrors of genocide, occupation, and apartheid.
To those who have sacrificed and are still sacrificing for the sake of the Palestinian cause, may your legacy long live, resonating through generations as a testament to your righteous moral stance in history.
