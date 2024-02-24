Kiev Loses 425 Troops Near Avdeyevka Over Past Day — Russia’s Top Brass
The Southern Battlegroup improved their forward edge positions and inflicted damage by firepower on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 28th mechanized brigade and 241st territorial defense brigade near the settlements of Krasnoye and Kurdyumovka
MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units near Avdeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), killing and wounding roughly 425 enemy personnel over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Saturday.
Here are the details of this and other combat actions that happened over the past week, according to the bulletin.
Avdeyevka direction
"In the Avdeyevka direction, units of the Battlegroup Center continued taking more advantageous sites and positions and inflicted damage on amassed manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 24th and 53rd mechanized brigades. The enemy lost as many as 425 personnel killed and wounded, three tanks, 10 armored combat vehicles and 24 motor vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.
Russian forces also repelled two counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 59th mechanized brigade and 3rd assault brigade near the settlements of Pervomaiskoye and Lastochkino in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the ministry specified.
Kupyansk area
Russian forces repelled three Ukrainian army counterattacks in the Kupyansk direction and destroyed roughly 55 enemy troops and three pieces of equipment over the past day, the ministry reported.
"In the Kupyansk direction, units of the Western Battlegroup conducted active operations, inflicted damage by firepower on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 30th and 32nd mechanized brigades and repelled three enemy counterattacks near the settlement of Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region. The Ukrainian army’s losses amounted to 55 personnel, two pickup trucks and a Gvozdika motorized artillery system," the ministry said.
Donetsk Area
Russian forces repulsed a Ukrainian army counterattack in the Donetsk area, eliminating more than 395 enemy troops and 16 pieces of equipment over the past day, the ministry reported.
"In the Donetsk direction, units of the Southern Battlegroup improved their forward edge positions and inflicted damage by firepower on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 28th mechanized brigade and 241st territorial defense brigade near the settlements of Krasnoye and Kurdyumovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. In addition, they repulsed a counterattack by an assault group of the Ukrainian army’s 42nd mechanized brigade near the settlement of Bogdanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 395 personnel, two tanks, four armored combat vehicles, nine motor vehicles, a Gvozdika motorized artillery system and a D-30 howitzer, it specified.
"In the south Donetsk direction, units of the Battlegroup East inflicted damage by firepower on formations of the 108th territorial defense brigade near the settlement of Lugovskoye in the Zaporozhye Region. In addition, they repelled a counterattack by an assault group of the Ukrainian army’s 58th mechanized brigade near the settlement of Shevchenko in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.
The enemy’s losses in the south Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 125 Ukrainian personnel, six motor vehicles and a US-made M777 artillery system, the ministry specified.
Kherson area
Russian forces delivered combined strikes on Ukrainian army units in the Kherson direction, destroying roughly 35 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported.
"In the Kherson direction, units of the Dnepr Battlegroup operating jointly with artillery inflicted damage by combined firepower on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 65th and 118th mechanized brigades near the settlements of Rabotino and Verbovoye in the Zaporozhye Region as a result of their well-coordinated operations," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Kherson direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 35 personnel, eight motor vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery system, a Gvozdika motorized artillery system and a D-30 howitzer. In addition, they wiped out the Ukrainian army’s field ammunition depot, it specified.
Air Force and air defenses
"Air defense capabilities shot down two Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 planes near the settlements of Yasenovoye and Selidovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.
"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities intercepted a JDAM guided air bomb and two rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system of US manufacture. In addition, they destroyed 92 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, in particular, near the settlements of Volnovakha in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Chubarevka in the Zaporozhye Region, Novaya Zburyevka and Novaya Mayachka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.
Destroyed equipment tally
"Operational-tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck Ukrainian manpower and military equipment in 117 areas," the ministry said.
In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 574 Ukrainian warplanes, 267 helicopters, 13,315 unmanned aerial vehicles, 473 surface-to-air missile systems, 15,207 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,223 multiple rocket launchers, 8,152 field artillery guns and mortars and 19,030 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.
