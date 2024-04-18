Thursday, April 18, 2024

Abayomi Azikiwe, Editor of the Pan-African News Wire, Featured on Black Agenda Radio

Abayomi Azikiwe is the editor of Pan-African News Wire. To hear this interview go to the following URL: The Black Vote and Swing State Michigan in 2024 | Black Agenda Report

He is also a resident of Michigan and a longtime activist there. 

He joins us from Detroit to discuss that state’s Black voters, the Abandon Biden campaign, and the prospects for that all-important swing state in the 2024 presidential election.

