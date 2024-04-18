Abayomi Azikiwe, Editor of the Pan-African News Wire, Featured on Black Agenda Radio
Abayomi Azikiwe is the editor of Pan-African News Wire. To hear this interview go to the following URL: The Black Vote and Swing State Michigan in 2024 | Black Agenda Report
He is also a resident of Michigan and a longtime activist there.
He joins us from Detroit to discuss that state’s Black voters, the Abandon Biden campaign, and the prospects for that all-important swing state in the 2024 presidential election.
No comments:
Post a Comment