Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sat. April 6, 2024
Listen to the Sat. April 6, 2024 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the entire podcast go to this link: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 04/06 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our PANW report with dispatches on the speech by Lebanese Hezbollah Secretary General on the attacks by the IDF on the Iranian embassy in Syria; protests took place internationally in commemoration of al-Quds Day; the West African state of Togo has arrested leading opposition figures; and the Southern African state of Zimbabwe is introducing a new currency.
In the second and third hours we listen to a panel discussion on the current situation in Palestine.
