Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Fri. April 5, 2024
Listen to the Fri. April 5, 2024 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the entire podcast go to this link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 04/05 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
This episode features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the statement made by Yemeni leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi that Israel is on the decline; Sudanese former Interim Prime Minister is being charged with anti-state activity; African and Caribbean states are joining together in the demand for reparations; and Kenya makes its case for the African Union Chair in Ghana.
In the second and third hours we look back on the 56th anniversary of the martyrdom of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
We review audio files from April 3, 4 and 5, 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee and around the country.
