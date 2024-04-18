Biden Set to Lose Re-election Over His Genocidal Policy in Gaza: US Journalist
Saturday, 30 March 2024 7:10 PM
US President Joe Biden is set to lose his bid for re-election over his support for Israel’s genocidal policy in Gaza, according to an African American journalist and political analyst.
Abayomi Azikiwe, the editor at the Pan-African News Wire, based in Detroit, the US, made the remarks in an exclusive interview with the Press TV website on Saturday.
He was commenting on a poll that found that a majority of Americans now disapprove of Israel’s genocidal war in the Gaza Strip as the regime has started to lose support from its great benefactor, the United States, a new poll has found.
US-based pollster Gallup says its new survey shows support for Israel’s atrocities in Gaza dropped from 50 percent in November to 36 percent in March.
At least 55 percent of Americans are now against the war, Gallup found.
Majority in US disapprove of Israel's brutality against Palestinians: Poll
The pollster Gallup says support for Israel’s brutal campaign in Gaza has dropped from 50 percent in November to 36 in March.
“More people in the United States have become starkly aware of the brutal nature of the regime in Tel Aviv,” said Azikiwe.
“Since October 7, the Israeli forces have deliberately attempted to destroy an already deeply distressed and oppressed Palestinian people. Gaza was considered the largest open-air prison in the world having been under siege for many years,” he said.
“Now the genocidal intent of Tel Aviv has become obvious to tens of millions of people across the United States,” the journalist said.
“At the same time, the solidarity movement with Palestine in the United States has grown exponentially. People have taken to the streets in mass demonstrations against the genocide,” he stated.
“Many university and college campuses are centers for Palestine solidarity efforts. The issue is being debated widely while US President Joe Biden has been labeled by many as ‘Genocide Joe’ for his refusal to halt arms shipments and impose sanctions against the Zionist regime,” he noted.
Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the usurping entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.
The Israeli aggression has so far killed some 32,623 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and wounded more than 75,092 others.
The Tel Aviv regime has also imposed a “complete siege” on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.
According to a Washington Post report, published on Friday, the Biden administration has authorized the transfer of billions of dollars in bombs and fighter jets to Israel in recent days amid the regime's genocidal war against the Palestinians in Gaza.
Pentagon and State Department officials said the new arms packages include more than 1800 bombs, The Washington Post reported.
The United States has in recent days quietly authorized the transfer of billions of dollars in bombs and fighter jets to Israel.
According to the report, these are 2000-pound devices that can demolish entire city blocks and are rarely used in populated areas. Israel, however, has used them extensively in Gaza.
Last week, the State Department also authorized the transfer of 25 F-35 fighter jets and engines to Israel.
Earlier reports said the US had quietly made more than 100 weapons sales to Israel since the onslaught on Gaza began on October 7.
The arms supplies go against the US call for a ceasefire in Gaza.
“Biden's approval rating overall has significantly dropped largely due to Washington's facilitation of the mass killings of Palestinians. Unless the current policy is changed rapidly, Biden could very well lose his bid for re-election,” Azikiwe said.
“In several US states, Democratic Party primary voters have cast ballots as ‘uncommitted’. The votes in the ‘uncommitted’ column are more than enough to bring about a Biden defeat in November. Although the rhetoric of the White House has shifted, the same genocidal policy remains,” the analyst concluded.
