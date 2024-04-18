Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sat. March 30, 2024
Listen to the Sat. March 30, 2024 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this program click on this URL: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 03/30 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
This episode features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) appeal for aid to South Sudan; the UN Security Council is set to consider an arms embargo against the Central African Republic; the Pentagon is concerned about its future role in Niger; and there are rapidly deteriorating relations between the Republic of South Africa and the United States.
In the second and third hours we listen to a panel discussion on the role of women in African politics.
