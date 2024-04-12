DPRK Unique Land-saving Greenhouses
Ladder-type rotary multi-layer cultivation
The Kangdong Greenhouse Complex has introduced multi-layer cultivation of vegetables in three doom-shaped glass hydroponic greenhouses.
Horizontal shelves in the greenhouse equipped with ladder-type rotary multi-layer cultivation units are fixed at the rotating frames to allow their vertical movement. This makes it possible to ensure the growth environment of various species of vegetables in a scientific and balanced way so as to maximize their production potentials.
With an area of hundreds of square metres, the greenhouse produces a large quantity of functional vegetables through ten rounds of cultivation a year.
The greenhouse with horizontal multi-layer cultivation units by means of LED lamps is designed to grow vegetables on multi-layer frames.
Its vegetable production based on pillar-type cultivation frames is conspicuous.
All conditions such as temperature, humidity, luminous intensity and the supply of carbon dioxide and nutritive liquid are automatically monitored by an intelligent integrated control system.
Yang Ryon Hui
2024-04-12
No comments:
Post a Comment