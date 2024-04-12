Celebration Performance by Agricultural Workers
The artistic motivational team of the Central Committee of the Union of Agricultural Workers of Korea gave a performance at the Jangchon House of Culture in Sadong District of Pyongyang on April 10 to celebrate the 12th anniversary of the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un’s assumption of the top posts of the Workers’ Party of Korea and the state.
Among the audience were Han Jong Hyok, chairman of the UAWK Central Committee, Hong Chol Jin, secretary of the Pyongyang Municipal Committee of the WPK, officials concerned, officials of the UAWK and agricultural workers in Sadong District.
The performance began with chorus Glory to General Kim Jong Un, and put colourful numbers on the stage.
The performers sang of boundless gratitude and reverence for Kim Jong Un who is leading the Party and the state along the road to victory and glory.
The performance included numbers dealing with the pride and joy of agricultural workers enjoying happiness in the ideal socialist villages wonderfully built under the benevolence of the Party.
There were also numbers reflecting the strong will of agricultural workers to contribute to implementing the new regional development policy.
The performance ended with chorus We Will Defend General Kim Jong Un with Our Lives.
KCNA
2024-04-12
No comments:
Post a Comment