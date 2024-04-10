IDF Attack Kills Sons of Hamas Political Leader Ismail Haniyeh
By Tamila Varshalomidze
10 Apr 2024
At least three sons and three grandchildren of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Israeli air attack on Gaza refugee camp.
At least 33,482 Palestinians have been killed and 76,049 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. The death toll in Israel from Hamas’s October 7 attacks stands at 1,139 with dozens still held captive.
More from Haniyeh to Al Jazeera
Haniyeh told Al Jazeera his children were visiting relatives for Eid at Shati Camp in northern Gaza when they were targeted.
The Hamas chief decried what he described as Israel’s brutality, but he stressed that Palestinian leaders will not back down if their families and homes are targeted.
“There is no doubt that this criminal enemy is driven by the spirit of revenge and the spirit of murder and bloodshed, and it does not observe any standards or laws,” Haniyeh said, adding that 60 members of his family have been killed since the start of the war.
“We’ve seen it violate everything on the land of Gaza. There is a war of ethnic cleansing and genocide. There is mass displacement,”
