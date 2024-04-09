World Lost 'Moral Compass' Amid Gaza Genocide: UN Deputy Sec. Gen.
By Al Mayadeen English
9 Apr 2024 23:46
While Mohammed did not outline specific measures with regard to Gaza, UN chief Antonio Guterres has recently called for a humanitarian ceasefire and the release of hostages held in Gaza.
On Tuesday, United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed expressed concern, stating that the international community has lost its "moral compass," especially concerning Gaza.
"For me, of great concern is that we have lost our moral compass on Gaza, as a humanity, as the international community," Mohammed told a news conference.
"We need to do something about that fast -- we're late," she added. "There are thousands of children that continue to lose their lives, that live amputated. There are hundreds that we are waiting to come home, hostages."
Mohammed did not specify the exact measures she was calling for. However, UN chief Antonio Guterres recently urged for a humanitarian ceasefire and the release of captives held in Gaza.
The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced earlier today that the number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli genocide against Gaza since October 7 has risen to 33,360, with 75,993 injured.
In the past 24 hours, the Israeli occupation forces killed 153 Palestinians and injured 60 others in Gaza.
Many victims remain under the rubble and on the street as the IOF deliberately prevents ambulances and civil defense crews from reaching them.
Moreover, as part of its genocidal campaign on the Strip, the Israeli regime has been enforcing an aid blockade weaponizing hunger.
The Health Ministry in Gaza has already reported multiple instances of deaths associated with starvation in recent weeks.
Charities and NGOs who have been working to deliver aid have also complained of systematic targeting by Israeli forces.
No comments:
Post a Comment