'Israel' Murders Three Sons of Hamas' Ismail Haniyeh in Gaza City
By Al Mayadeen English
10 Apr 2024
An Israeli strike targets the car used by Ismail Haniyeh's sons, killing them and their children on Eid Al-Fitr as they were visiting relatives.
Three sons of the head of Hamas' Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, were killed in an Israeli strike on a car in the western part of the al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, sources told Al Mayadeen on Wednesday.
On the day of Eid al-Fitr, a holiday celebrated by the Muslim community as it marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, the Israeli occupation committed yet another malicious act, killing Hazem, Amir, and Mohammad the sons of Ismail Haniyeh and several of his grandchildren.
The children killed in the attack were: Amal, Khaled, and Razan.
Haniyeh who is currently leading Hamas' Political Bureau from Qatar's capital, Doha, received the news from his assistant with impeccable resilience.
The Resistance leader was seen on camera during a hospital visit he had planned on Wednesday, to check up on wounded and sick Palestinians that were transferred to a medical center in Doha. Haniyeh wished God's blessing on his three martyred sons and their children, insisting that he would finish his day's program at the hospital.
The Government's Media Office in Gaza said that the Israeli occupation committed the massacre while the three were conducting Eid al-Fitr visits to communities in the Gaza Strip.
On the day of the Eid, 125 Palestinians were murdered by Israeli forces since Tuesday afternoon.
Commenting on the devastating incident, Haniyeh was quoted by Hamas' Media Office as saying, "With this pain and blood, we create hope, a future, and freedom for our people, our cause, and our nation."
"My sons, the martyrs, achieved the greatest honor and an [honorable death]," he explained.
"My sons remained with the sons of our people in the Gaza Strip and they did not leave the Strip," Haniyeh emphasized.
"All of our people and every family in the Gaza Strip paid a steep price [toward the Palestinian struggle] with the blood of their children and I am one of them."
"Nearly 60 of my relatives were martyred... there is no difference between them [and other Palestinians]," the head of the Hamas politburo added.
"Israel" will fail to break the will of our people
"The occupation believes that by targeting the children of leaders, it will break the determination of our people. We say to the occupation that this bloodshed will only strengthen our steadfastness on our principles and our attachment to our land," he stressed.
"What the enemy has failed to achieve through killing, destruction, and genocide will not be obtained through negotiations," Haniyeh explained.
"We will not hesitate, retreat, or backtrack on our path to liberate al-Quds and al-Aqsa."
"We will not yield to the blackmail practiced by the occupation because nations that surrender do not achieve peace. We will not compromise or give up, no matter what," he concluded.
