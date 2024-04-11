Burhan Excludes Unsupportive Political Forces from Future Sudanese Government
Al-Burhan speaks to his troops at Gebeit military school on January 5, 2023
April 10, 2024 (GEDAREF) – Sudanese military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said on Wednesday that those who did not support Sudan during the current conflict with an armed opposition group will have no role in the country’s future leadership.
Addressing worshippers at a Gedaref mosque, al-Burhan stressed that “the state will only be run by those who have withstood the injustice and violations.”
He stated that there would be no discussion about the return of democratic rule until the conflict ended. He said the conflict had exposed who truly supported Sudan, both domestically and internationally.
The military leader performed Eid al-Fitr prayers in Um Shajara, Gedaref, following a recent drone attack on the city.
Al-Burhan’s remarks suggest the military’s continued opposition to including civilian forces from the previous transitional government. They had previously proposed a technocratic government to be followed by elections.
Al-Burhan’s remarks confirm the military’s stance against further participation by civilian forces that signed the Political Framework Agreement in December 2022. The military previously proposed a technocratic government followed by an elected one.
The military accuses the Forces for Freedom and Change coalition of backing the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) against the Sudanese army. The military views itself as the defender of national sovereignty.
Al-Burhan said, “Everyone now understands that this armed opposition group must be completely defeated.” He added, “The people deserve reassurance that the armed forces, with the support of civilian backers and local communities, can end the conflict and defeat this group.”
He continued, expressing confidence in a swift victory, indicating the conflict with the RSF would end with the military’s triumph.
No comments:
Post a Comment