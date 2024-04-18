Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Fri. April 12, 2024
Listen to the Fri. April 12, 2024 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this program go to this link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 04/12 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
This episode features our regular PANW report with dispatches on a shoutout in Ethiopia between police and a rebel grouping; Niger is to receive security assistance from the Russian Federation; the Supreme Leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has visited the military academy named in honor of his father, Kim Jong Il; and stamps have been issued on the 112th birthday of the late founder Kim Il Sung.
In the second hour we look at the recently held elections in the West African state of Senegal and the prospects for transformation of the political system.
Finally, we continue our commemoration of the 126th birthday of Paul L. Robeson (1898-1976).
No comments:
Post a Comment