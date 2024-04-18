Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sat. April 13, 2024
Listen to the Sat. April 13, 2024 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
Hear the entire podcast for this episode by clicking on this link: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 04/13 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our PANW report with dispatches on the launching of Iranian drones against the State of Israel; the Gaza Health Ministry has issued another grim analysis of the situation inside the country; Palestine Islamic Jihad says it is prepared for an extended war; and Russian military advisors have arrived in the West African state of Niger.
In the second and third hours we review the current situation in West Asia and the efforts by Iran to respond to the attacks on its embassy in Damascus.
