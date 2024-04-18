Thursday, April 18, 2024

Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Thurs. April 11, 2024

Listen to the Thurs. April 11, 2024 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.

To hear the podcast of this show go to the following URL: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 04/11 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com) 

The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the assassinations of three sons and several grandsons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh; Sudan's military leader wants to exclude adversaries from any future government; Sudan drones hit border area; and thousands are still fleeing Sudan amid ongoing conflict. 

In the second and third hours we listen to a panel discussion on the situation in Palestine. 

