Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Wed. April 10, 2024
Listen to the Wed. April 10, 2024 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the entire podcast for this program go to this link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 04/10 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
This episode features our PANW report with dispatches on the IDF targeted assassinations of members of the family of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Gaza; the United Nations Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed has declared that the international community has lost its moral compass related to the genocide in Gaza; reports indicate that the State of Israel is being defeated strategically in the current war; and physicians in the West African state of Nigeria are leaving the country in large numbers.
In the second hour we listen to a report on the role of Iran in the Palestinian liberation struggle.
Finally, we listen to a rare archival audio file of testimony by Paul L. Robeson before the United States Senate in 1948.
