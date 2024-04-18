Thursday, April 18, 2024

Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sun. March 31, 2024

Listen to the Sun. March 31, 2024 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.

To hear the complete podcast of this program click on here: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 03/31 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)  

The program features our PANW report with dispatches on developments in Lebanon, United States militarism in Palestine; the future of Senegal amid the election of a new president; and Zambian debt relief. 

In the second and third hours we complete our series honoring International Women's History Month. 

We then look at the prison-industrial complex and the contributions of Assata Shakur.

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)