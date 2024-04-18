Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sun. April 7, 2024
Listen to the Sun. April 7, 2024 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the complete podcast of this program go to the following link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 04/07 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our PANW report with dispatches on the announcement by the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) that they will expand their military activities in the Red Sea; a Palestinian political prisoner has died in Israeli detention; the Senegalese Prime Minister has appointed a new cabinet for the West African state; and Rwanda is commemorating the 30th anniversary of the 1994 genocide.
In the second hour we look back on the 126th birthday of Paul L. Robeson (1898-1976).
Finally, we mark the 60th anniversary of the seminal speech by Malcolm X (El Hajj Malik El-Shabazz) delivered in Detroit in 1964.
