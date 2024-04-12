Stamp Exhibition Begins to Celebrate 112th Birth Anniversary of Kim Il Sung
A stamp exhibition “Our eternal father” started at the Korean Stamp Exhibition House in the capital city of Pyongyang on April 10 to celebrate the 112th birth anniversary of President Kim Il Sung.
Stamps carrying photos of President Kim Il Sung, Chairman Kim Jong Il and the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un are on display at the exhibition venue.
There are also stamps dealing with the noble revolutionary career of the President who performed immortal exploits for the country and the revolution, the times and history with his outstanding ideas and gigantic revolutionary practice.
They remind the visitors of the revolutionary history of the peerless patriot, a great sage, who built an invincible socialist state on this land and laid a solid foundation for its prosperity under the banner of Juche.
There are also stamps dealing with the history of the immortal revolutionary leadership of Kim Jong Un, who is vigorously guiding the work for the prosperity and development of Korean-style socialism with his gifted wisdom and extraordinary leadership.
Presented to the exhibition are various stamps collected by philatelists in Pyongyang.
KCNA
2024-04-12
No comments:
Post a Comment