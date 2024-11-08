Resistance in Lebanon Will Foil Enemy's Schemes: Lebanese MP Fadlallah
8 Nov 2024
MP Hassan Fadlallah confirms to Al Mayadeen that if the US administration does intent to stop the war, it will stop immediately, emphasizing that the bet is solely on the battlefield.
The Israeli occupation is attempting to "change the features of the region," through its aggression against Lebanon, but "this will not change the reality of the situation," member of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc in the Lebanese Parliament, MP Hassan Fadlallah, stated on Friday.
Speaking to Al Mayadeen, Fadlallah said, "The Israeli enemy’s longstanding goal is to control the area south of the Litani River," noting that these ambitions "have been thwarted by the Resistance."
He further emphasized that "the Resistance will foil these Israeli schemes now just as it did in the past" and that "the situation will be transformed by the steadfastness of the Resistance and through the battlefield."
He described the legendary confrontations along the southern Lebanese border with occupied Palestine as "a rare heroism of individuals and groups," in reference to the Resistance and the freedom fighters.
On that note, he stressed that "the Israeli occupation infiltrates, commits massacres, and carries out bombings," however, it has failed to assert its dominance on the battlefield as it has also failed to establish any extended presence along the border towns.
Fadlallah argued that "the occupation today seeks to take revenge from the villages of Bint Jbeil [district] and surrounding areas," where its military was humiliated back in 2006. The Lebanese MP also affirmed that "the Resistance remains steadfast in villages located just one or two kilometers from the border."
Enemies will be prevented from achieving their goals
Fadlallah told Al Mayadeen that "the occupation is trying to harm people through widespread destruction," however, he emphasized that, as Hezbollah promised, "this destruction will be reconstructed."
He explained that the main battle is focused in the area south of the Litani, adding that "rockets continue to rain down on enemy settlements," while noting that "the Resistance is fighting along the border in villages that the enemy has infiltrated and shelling settlements beyond the border."
Fadlallah stressed that "the occupation is unable to return the settlers of the north or achieve its stated goals," adding that "the primary bet for stopping the aggression is on the battlefield."
"As long as the fighting continues, the Resistance will keep targeting military headquarters and barracks in the settlements," he asserted, adding that “the settlers will not return to the northern settlements until the aggression stops.”
"The Israeli enemy has not been able to achieve any of its objectives," Fadlallah asserted, adding that "it has failed to bring back the settlers or eliminate the Resistance."
He reiterated, “When we speak of victory, we mean thwarting the enemy’s goals. When the occupation cannot achieve its aims, it has not won the war." He added, "Our mission today is to prevent the enemy from achieving its objectives."
Fadlallah also noted, "Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the ‘Master of the Ummah's martyrs,’ was martyred while overseeing both battlefield and political efforts."
Forcibly displaced people are priority for Hezbollah
On the forced displacement issue, Fadlallah told Al Mayadeen that Hezbollah's health, political, and social units have been catering to the displaced people's needs since day one.
He also confirmed that Sheikh Naim Qassem is closely following up on the displaced people's needs and the services provided to them.
"Hezbollah is extensively involved in handling the displacement issue," the MP added. "Even though we don’t publicize much about this, our approach has been to ensure that aid reaches the displaced."
Reassuring the public, Fadlallah stated that "the core capabilities of the Resistance remain intact," adding, "Our cadres and high-level expertise are still strong despite pursuits and assassinations."
"The enemy’s aggression has not broken the will of the Resistance," he asserted.
As for how and where the Resistance deploys its capabilities, Fadlallah clarified, "This depends on the Resistance’s strategic plans and field conditions."
US administration can end war immediately if it wanted to
Fadlallah emphasized that "every strike the Resistance directs at the enemy is carefully calculated," with the primary goal being to "end the aggression."
Regarding the US administration’s support for the Israeli occupation, Fadlallah told Al Mayadeen, "We have never relied on the current US administration, as it treats us just as it treats Gaza."
"If the US administration chooses to end the aggression, it ends immediately," he said.
He added, "We cannot rely on a partner in the aggression to halt the aggression, even if they have the power to decide." Fadlallah stressed that "the enemy has been unable and will continue to be unable to defeat or eliminate us."
“We have known this enemy since '48, and we know that it has [greedy] ambitions in our land," he continued.
Whoever thinks can change political equation in Lebanon is delusional
On the Lebanese political file, the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc member said, "From day one, we stated that this matter is in the hands of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, and we trust his handling of it," asserting that "Hezbollah's leadership is in full communication and coordination with Speaker Berri, who is among the most committed to safeguarding our sovereignty and the freedom of our land.”
Fadlallah stressed that "the enemy will not gain politically what it failed to secure on the battlefield."
"On the military front, these are the enemy’s limits—it will neither advance further nor secure positions on the ground," he affirmed.
Addressing the Resistance supporters through Al Mayadeen, Fadlallah said, "We tell our people, as you have always done, patience, patience. We will, God willing, reach the desired outcome," noting that "the Israeli enemy is targeting various areas to turn them against the Resistance and its supporters," to no avail.
Fadlallah also responded to some political forces hinting at changing Lebanon's political dynamics and hoping to capitalize on the Resistance's anticipated victory by taking political advantage. He cautioned, "Those who believe they can alter Lebanon’s political equation are deluded."
"We hear many statements from various sources," he continued, "but we are not naïve."
Fadlallah added, "To some, we say, ‘You acted hastily and revealed too much, but this is not your moment.’"
On the national level, he noted that "many positive developments have been achieved so far," emphasizing that "those focused on the battlefield and the plight of the displaced will not engage in disputes with anyone."
"Our primary goal is to prevent the enemy from achieving its objectives," he added. "At home, we feel assured," he said, accusing certain forces of exploiting opportunities to present credentials to the Americans. "This approach will not build a homeland," he concluded.
