Sudan Army Says Broke Damazin Siege, Recaptures Towns
Sudanese army troops from the Blue Nile areas
November 26, 2024 (ED DAMAZIN) – The Sudanese army (SAF) on Tuesday said it had broken a months-long siege of Damazin, capital of Blue Nile state, driving back the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) which had cut it off from the rest of the country.
The army said it retook control of the road linking Damazin to Sinjah, capital of Sennar state, as well as Abu Hajar and Wad al-Nil towns.
“The Damazin-Singa road is now free of militia,” SAF said in a statement, referring to the RSF.
The RSF captured much of Sennar state in June, cutting supply lines to Damazin and causing a humanitarian crisis with shortages of food and other essential goods. This forced many residents to flee east to Gedaref state.
The army and the RSF have been locked in a violent conflict since mid-April 2023. The army recaptured Sinjah on November 23 after heavy fighting between the two rival forces.
Videos circulating on social media, which Reuters could not independently verify, showed soldiers in Wad al-Nil and Abu Hajar celebrating after retaking these towns.
