Hezbollah Ambushes Israeli Force, Strikes Multiple Targets in Tel Aviv
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Military Media
Hezbollah conducted 18 rocket attacks and 5 drone attacks against Israeli targets on Wednesday, as a ceasefire approaches.
Hezbollah officer debunks Israeli advancement claims in field update
Hezbollah's elite fighters are seen in a picture released by the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon's Military Media Unit.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah announced a total of 27 operations, on Tuesday, conducted by its fighters against Israeli occupation forces. These announcements come as the Israeli regime agrees to a US-backed ceasefire proposal, which is scheduled to take effect at 4:00 am (local time), on Wednesday.
In a statement, Hezbollah's Military Media Unit said that Resistance fighters had attacked "a sensitive military target", on November 18, revealing the details of a long-range drone attack.
The Resistance's Unmanned Air Force launched a swarm of its upper-echelon one-way attack drones at the residence of the Israeli Air Force's commander General Tomer Bar in Tel Aviv. The operation achieved its "goals precisely," the Military Unit stated, adding that the Israeli military censor has restricted the flow of information regarding the incident.
In another development, Hezbollah revealed that on Monday, at 11:30 pm, Resistance fighters fired a salvo of precision-guided rockets at the Israeli infantry training camp in Shavei Tzion, south of the city settlement of Nahariya, marking the first-ever attack against the Israeli base.
Direct confrontations
On Monday, Resistance fighters had also ambushed a withdrawing Israeli force, destroying an Israeli military-grade bulldozer and a Merkava tank and causing casualties among the infantry forces it accompanied.
In detail, Hezbollah fighters monitored an Israeli force withdrawing from the town of Ebl al-Saqi through the city of Khiam, setting up a lethal ambush on the same route, which was executed at 5:00 pm.
Two large improvised explosive devices (IEDs) took out a bulldozer and accompanying infantry forces at the ambush site, causing significant damage. Additionally, the Resistance launched an anti-tank-guided missile (ATGM), striking an Israeli Merkava tank within the same convoy.
Hezbollah said that both the bulldozer and the tank were destroyed and their crew members were killed and injured while confirming that casualties were observed among the infantry force.
On Tuesday, and in the same axis of confrontations, Hezbollah fighters destroyed an Israeli Merkava tank stationed near the Khiam Municipality, via an ATGM. The attack was conducted at 11:45 am, leaving the tank's crew members killed or injured.
Khaibar Series of Operations
As for the Resistance "Khaibar" operations, conducted under the call sign "At your service Nasrallah", Hezbollah fighters launched swarms of one-way attack drones toward Tel Aviv, targeting a number of highly-sensitive military targets in the metropolis and its suburbs.
Drone attacks
Hezbollah's Unmanned Air Force also conducted a series of operations targeting Israeli military sites in various occupied areas.
- At 7:20 am, a swarm of drones was launched at the Ma'le Golani base, in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.
- At 7:20 am, a swarm of drones was launched at the Habochit military site, strategically positioned atop Hermon Mountain.
- At 5:20 pm, a swarm of drones was launched at the Shraga base north of the occupied city of Akka.
- At 5:20 pm, a swarm of drones was launched at a grouping of Israeli occupation troops in the Kiryat Shmona city settlement.
All four operations dealt precise hits to the intended targets.
Rocket attacks
Hezbollah also conducted 18 rocket attacks, either as fire support to fighters on the frontlines or targeting Israeli-occupied cities, settlements, and military sites. The attacks were distributed as follows:
- At 10:15 am, a salvo of precision-guided rockets was fired at the Kiryat Shmona city settlement.
- At 11:30 am, a salvo of rockets was fired at an assembly point of Israeli occupation forces in the Manara settlement.
- At 11:30 am, a salvo of rockets was fired at an assembly point of Israeli occupation forces in the Avivim settlement.
- At 2:20 pm, a second salvo of rockets was fired at an assembly point of Israeli occupation forces in the Manara settlement.
- At 2:30 pm, a salvo of rockets was fired at the Katsrin settlement in the occupied Syrian Golan.
- At 2:40 pm, a salvo of rockets was fired at the Nafah base, the headquarters of the 210th Division, in the occupied Syrian Golan.
- At 2:45 pm, a third salvo of rockets was fired at an assembly point of Israeli occupation forces in the Manara settlement.
- At 4:30 pm, a salvo of rockets was fired at an assembly point of Israeli occupation forces in the Zar'it settlement.
- At 4:30 pm, a salvo of rockets was fired at an assembly point of Israeli occupation forces in the Shomera settlement.
- At 4:30 pm, a salvo of rockets was fired at the Ma'alot-Tarshiha settlement.
- At 4:30 pm, a salvo of rockets was fired at a recently established headquarters of the 146th Division's 213th Artillery Brigade, south of the Capri settlement.
- At 7:00 pm, a second salvo of rockets was fired at the Shraga base in northern Akka.
- At 7:30 pm, a salvo of rockets was fired at an assembly point of Israeli occupation forces in the Metulla settlement.
- At 7:45 pm, a third salvo of rockets was fired at the Shraga base in northern Akka.
- At 7:50 pm, a salvo of rockets was fired at an assembly point of Israeli occupation forces in southern Khiam.
- At 10:00 pm, a salvo of rockets was fired at an assembly point of Israeli occupation forces in the Shtula settlement.
- At 10:00 pm, a fourth salvo of rockets was fired at the Shraga military base in northern Akka.
- At 10:25 pm, a second salvo of rockets was fired at the Kiryat Shmona settlement, impacting several areas.
In the last operation announced by the Resistance before the ceasefire took effect, Hezbollah fighters fired a salvo of rockets at the Even Menachem settlement, at 2:00 am (local time), on Wednesday.
No comments:
Post a Comment