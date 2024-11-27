Sudan’s Burhan Vows to Crush RSF, End Ongoing War
Sudanese military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, in Asmara, Nov. 26, 2024 (courtesy photo)
November 26, 2024 (ASMARA) – The Sudanese military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan vowed on Tuesday to crush the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and end the war that has gripped the country since April 2023.
Speaking in Asmara after meeting Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, Burhan said the Sudanese government was determined to find a solution to the conflict and bring peace to the country.
“The armed forces, other regular forces and mobilized forces are determined to eliminate, repel and defeat the militias,” said Burhan in a statement issued by the Sovereign Council of Sudan.
He accused the RSF of “violations and crimes” against civilians and of “systematic destruction” of the Sudanese state.
Burhan’s visit to Eritrea, his second in recent months, comes as the Sudanese army continues to battle the RSF in various parts of the country. The conflict has displaced millions of people and created a humanitarian crisis.
Burhan thanked Eritrea for its support and for hosting Sudanese refugees who fled the fighting.
Afwerki affirmed Eritrea’s “firm and steadfast position” in standing by the Sudanese people. He stressed the strong ties between the two countries and the importance of joint cooperation.
The meeting between the two leaders also addressed bilateral relations and issues of common concern.
(ST)
