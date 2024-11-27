Settlers Won't Immediately Return to North: Israeli Media
By Al Mayadeen English
Israeli media highlighted the situation faced by Israeli settlers, particularly in the north, in light of the agreement with Lebanon.
On Tuesday, Israeli Channel 12 reported that settlers in the north will not immediately return to their homes following the agreement with Lebanon.
The channel further noted that Hezbollah's strikes have created a dilemma for settlers in the north, leaving many genuinely uncertain about whether there is anything to return to.
An Israeli political commentator on Kan Channel outlined what he called "issues" with the agreement with Lebanon, emphasizing the lack of a buffer zone to distance southern Lebanon’s residents from the confrontation line—specifically the border with occupied Palestine—which he argued is crucial for ensuring the settlers’ security.
He argued that the agreement lacked a clear provision allowing the occupation entity to "attack Lebanon in response to every violation."
He emphasized, "The agreement does not ensure the destruction of Hezbollah's economic project," and added mockingly, "It is funny that the Lebanese army and UNIFIL will enforce the agreement in southern Lebanon."
Northern Israeli settlements chiefs: Truce gives Hezbollah upper hand
It is worth noting that on Tuesday, as speculation grew about a ceasefire agreement in Lebanon, fueled by media reports and cautious remarks from officials in Beirut, voices of dissent are growing within the Israeli occupation, particularly from northern settlement chiefs. Many are labeling the potential deal as an Israeli "surrender agreement" to Hezbollah.
David Azoulay, head of the settlement council in Metula, located in the al-Jalil Panhandle, dismissed claims that the Israeli occupation had achieved its war objectives, calling such statements "lies." He asked, "Why is the most right-wing government in Israeli history heading toward a surrender agreement with Hezbollah?"
Similarly, Avichai Stern, mayor of Kiryat Shmona, expressed concern that such an agreement could repeat the October 7 scenario in northern occupied Palestine. He urged Israeli leaders to avoid putting northerners at risk, warning that they could become "the next hostages." Stern added, "I don't understand how we've gone from total victory to total surrender."
Moshe Davidovich, chair of the "Frontline Settlements Forum" along the border with Lebanon, criticized the Israeli government for making decisions "over our heads." He argued, "We cannot return to the north safely under such a deal. We want to live in safety, and the government has failed to provide that."
In comments to Israeli Channel 12, Davidovitch described the impact of Hezbollah's operations on northern settlements, saying, "The roads are destroyed, and the war has devastated livelihoods, the economy, tourism, and agriculture."
Earlier today, US President Joe Biden announced that the governments of "Israel" and Lebanon have accepted a proposal to end the war.
"I just spoke with the prime ministers of Israel and Lebanon and I'm pleased to announce that their governments have accepted the United States' proposal to end the devastating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah," he said.
During remarks from the White House, Biden confirmed that the ceasefire deal will take effect on Wednesday starting at 4 AM local time.
"This is designed to be a permanent cessation of hostilities," he added, thanking French President Emmanuel Macron for his "partnership in reaching this moment."
Biden said that the Lebanese Army would regain control over its territory following the implementation of the ceasefire agreement.
