African Union Commission (AUC) and UNDP Partnership Recommit Ambition to Accelerating Africa's Progress
The parties agree to subscribe to the principle of One Framework, Two Agendas in delivering AU Agenda 2063, which is fully aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals
November 28, 2024
Addis-Ababa, 26 November 2024 – The African Union Commission and the United Nations Development Programme, represented by the Regional Bureau for Africa, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide a framework for cooperation and facilitate development activities. The MoU will foster the principle of ‘One Framework, Two Agendas’ within the existing coordination and planning mechanisms across the continent – including the Africa Regional Collaborative Platform, planning mechanisms of AU Member States for national and local authorities, and UN sustainable development cooperation frameworks in the Member States.
H.E. Dr. Monique Nsanzabaganwa, Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) noted the MOU is a critical milestone enabling the AU, UNDP, and other UN entities to drive Africa towards collective progress. “We, therefore, look forward to UNDP pushing the sustainable development envelope within the framework of this MOU and enhancing synergies to ensure the integration of the two Agendas into subnational, national, regional and continental plans,” she added.
The three-year Memorandum details UNDP and AUC’s commitment to cooperating in areas of common interest by advancing bold Moonshots for inclusive growth, integration, and empowerment. With only six years left to meet the SDG targets, Africa is aligning its agenda with accelerated pathways. The renewed partnership between AUC and UNDP is a significant step towards aligning resources, expertise, and strategies to accelerate Africa’s development agenda. It will proceed within the AU-UN Framework to implement Agenda 2063 priorities and the UN’s Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development at the national and regional levels.
Ms. Ahunna Eziakonwa UN Assistant Secretary General and UNDP Regional Director for Africa said AUC and UNDP have transformed the Regional Collaborative Platform from simple information exchange sessions into a more structured, deliberate, and results-oriented partnership.
“Over the past four years, UNDP has co-created initiatives and programmes with the African Union that exceed $100 million across our collaborative areas. We are proud to partner with Africa’s premier continental body to collectively realize the Africa we want and the continent that the world needs. Through efforts like the African Young Women Leaders Programme, the Africa Facility to Support Inclusive Transitions (AFSIT), and our support for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), we are proud to advance inclusive growth, regional integration, and empowerment.” She added.
Under the Memorandum, AUC and UNDP commit to harmonised mechanisms for domesticating, awareness creation, monitoring, reporting and delivering the Second Ten Year Implementation Plan (STYIP) of Agenda 2063 alongside the SDGs in support of all Stakeholders, including but not limited to Member States, development partners, private sector, Regional Economic Communities, citizens of African Union Member States, and civil society. AUC and UNDP also pledge to consult and keep each other informed of matters of common interest and review the progress of partnership implementation through various initiatives.
