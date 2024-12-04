Al-Burhan and Salva Kiir Hold Joint Talks
Juba, December 4 (SUNA) - President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, held talks in Juba on Wednesday with President of the Republic of South Sudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, on promoting and developing bilateral relations and advancing prospects for joint cooperation.
The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Hussein Al-Amin, said in a press statement that the visit of General Al-Burhan to Juba came within the framework of the ongoing consultations between the leaderships of the two countries, indicating that the visit also came to provide support to President Salva Kiir and the government of South Sudan on developments in the situation in the South Sudan. He added that TSC President briefed his brother, President Salva Kiir, on the situation in Sudan over the backdrop of the rebellion led by the terrorist Rapid Support Forces (RSF) nilitia against the state and its institutions.
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces pointed to the progress of the armed forces, regular forces and joint forces in all areas of operations.
The Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs said that the visit also touched on cooperation between the two countries in the fields of oil, trade and border security, in addition to its contribution to revitalizing and reviving bilateral relations.
For his part, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of South Sudan, Majak Filmon Majok, explained that the visit of TSC President to the Republic of South Sudan came within the framework of the strong relations between the two countries, indicating that the two presidents discussed a number of common issues, including cooperation in the oil sector and the security of the joint borders, in addition to domains of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.
Majok hoped that the visit would contribute to strengthening the cooperative relations between Sudan and the Republic of South Sudan in a way that serves the interests of the two brotherly peoples.
No comments:
Post a Comment