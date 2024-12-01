Georgia’s Special Forces Push Protesters Away from Parliamentary Building in Tbilisi
Members of the law enforcement have demanded that the protesters disperse, sometimes using water cannons
© Mikhail Egikov/TASS
TBILISI, December 2. /TASS/. Special purpose units from Georgia’s Interior Ministry have been clearing the square in front of the parliamentary building in downtown Tbilisi, a TASS correspondent reported.
Members of the law enforcement have demanded that the protesters disperse, sometimes using water cannons.
Another anti-government rally was taking place in front of the Georgian parliament. Several thousand people took to the streets, demanding the government’s resignation and new parliamentary elections. The number of protesters has considerably diminished compared to previous days. A similar protest rally was held in Batumi.
A new wave of anti-government rallies began in Georgia on November 28, triggered by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze saying that the ruling Georgian Dream — Democratic Georgia party had decided to postpone any talk about launching EU accession negotiations until late 2028 and decline any funding from the European Union. According to the premier, the decision comes after repeated attempts by the EU to blackmail Georgia with promises of launching the talks in exchange for Tbilisi revoking certain laws passed by the country’s parliament.
Kobakhidze’s statement was followed by protests in downtown Tbilisi. Protest rallies in front of the parliamentary building grew into clashes with the police who used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the protesters.
No comments:
Post a Comment