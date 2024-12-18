Haaretz Reports Progress in Israeli-Saudi Normalization Talks
By Al Mayadeen English
17 Dec 2024 21:23
The Israeli occupation's aspirations for normalization with Saudi Arabia may be coming to fruition, according to Haaretz.
The Israeli occupation and Saudi Arabia have reportedly made significant progress in normalization talks, which could lead to a ceasefire agreement and a potential end to the war on Gaza, according to Haaretz.
Sources involved in the discussions revealed that Saudi Arabia has scaled back its demand for explicit Israeli recognition of a Palestinian state. Instead, the two parties agreed on a vague commitment by the Israeli occupation to a "path towards Palestinian statehood."
According to the Israeli website, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has no personal interest in formal recognition of a Palestinian state and only requires progress on the issue to secure domestic political and religious support for the deal.
Negotiations between the two parties have intensified in recent weeks, following a ceasefire agreement with Lebanon. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is leading the talks through Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, with much of the Israeli government and security cabinet reportedly uninformed.
The United States is mediating the discussions, with both President Joe Biden's administration and President-elect Donald Trump playing key roles. Saudi Arabia is expected to receive US assurances, including a defense pact and access to advanced American weapons systems, as part of the broader deal.
A two-phase agreement
In the first phase of the agreement, Hamas would release women, elderly individuals, the sick, and female soldiers in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held by the Israeli occupation. Fighting in Gaza would pause temporarily, and "Israel" would initiate a gradual withdrawal.
The second phase would involve formalizing a normalization agreement between the Israeli occupation and Saudi Arabia. Riyadh, along with a coalition that includes the Palestinian Authority, would oversee Gaza's reconstruction while ensuring security measures to protect the Israeli occupation's southern front.
Saudi Arabia seeks to end the war and lead the reconstruction of Gaza, which has been devastated by the ongoing conflict. The kingdom also aims to direct funds into rebuilding efforts while securing domestic support for normalization through progress on the Palestinian issue.
Earlier signs
To finalize a comprehensive mutual security pact with the US earlier this year, Riyadh altered its stance on Palestinian statehood, informing Washington that "Israel's" public commitment to a two-state solution may be enough for the Gulf kingdom to normalize relations.
Riyadh and Washington are aiming for a modest defense agreement before President Biden leaves office in January. This deal, which wouldn't require Senate approval, focuses on expanding joint military exercises and strengthening US-Saudi defense ties while limiting engagement with China.
The situation is complicated by Donald Trump's possible return to the White House, as his Israeli-Palestinian "peace plan" does not include Palestinian statehood. US officials speaking to Reuters in November were uncertain whether Saudi Arabia wants to finalize the deal with Biden before January or wait for Trump.
No comments:
Post a Comment