Hezbollah Fires Warning Strike in Response to Israeli Violations
By Al Mayadeen English
2 Dec 2024 18:09
After dozens of Israeli violations against the ceasefire with Lebanon, which took effect on November 27, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon carried out a preliminary defensive response to warn the occupation against any further violations.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon announced Monday that it carried out a preliminary defensive response to repeated Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement that took effect at dawn on November 27, 2024.
Hezbollah targeted the Israeli-occupied Ruwaysat al-Alam site in the Kfar Chouba hills, in southern Lebanon.
The Resistance said in its statement that it conducted the operation in response to the violations, "which have included various forms of aggression, such as firing on civilians and conducting airstrikes in different areas of Lebanon—resulting in the martyrdom of civilians and injuries to others—and the continued breach of Lebanese airspace by enemy aircraft, even reaching the capital Beirut."
Hezbollah said the operation was an "initial defensive and warning response", concluding its statement by saying, "You have been warned".
'Israel's' latest violations on Monday
In the latest set of blatant violations Israeli warplanes launched an aggression on Lebanon, targeting the towns of Haris, Jiba', Wadi Gaza, al-Khraybeh, al-Khiyam, Rashaya al-Fukhar, Yaroun, and the outskirts of the town of Shebaa.
As a result of these strikes, 10 individuals were martyred, according to preliminary reports, Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported.
In Talousa, four people were martyred and one person was injured, in an Israeli strike.
Five people were also killed in the town of Haris in southern Lebanon and two others were injured as a result of an Israeli strike that targeted the town.
Israeli military drones also breached Lebanese airspace, flying over multiple areas, including the capital Beirut, and its southern suburbs.
Earlier today, the Israeli occupation violated the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon by targeting southern border villages, as well as areas in the Bekaa Valley.
In its latest breach, the Israeli occupation military carried out Monday a drone strike on a bulldozer operating near a Lebanese Army post in the village of Hosh al-Sayyed Ali, north of the Hermel district, wounding a Lebanese soldier.
The Lebanese Army announced on X that an Israeli drone targeted a bulldozer belonging to the army while it was conducting fortification work inside the military post of al-Abbara in the area of Hosh al-Sayyed Ali, resulting in moderate injuries to one soldier.
Later, the Lebanese General Directorate of State Security announced that an [Israeli] enemy drone targeted one of its members, Mahdi Khreis, in a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement.
The drone struck Corporal Khreis with a guided missile while he was performing his national duty, resulting in his martyrdom, it added, calling the attack "a serious escalation and a flagrant violation of Lebanese sovereignty."
In the South, the Israeli occupation forces fired bursts of machine guns toward homes in the town of al-Naqoura, coinciding with the flight of reconnaissance aircraft over villages in the Tyre district. The occupation forces also launched four artillery shells toward al-Khiam, with one hitting a chalet in the area between Marj'youn Plain and al-Khiam, according to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA).
