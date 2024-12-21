Saturday, December 21, 2024

SACP Congratulates SWAPO on Electoral Victory

Sunday 8 December 2024

The South African Communist Party (SACP) congratulates the South West Africa People's Organisation (SWAPO) on its electoral victory in the recent Namibian elections. The SACP also congratulates president-elect Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah for the victory, particularly as the first ever female president of Namibia.

SWAPO’s electoral victory demonstrates the Namibian people’s desire to continue building their country and rid it of the legacy of apartheid and colonialism. SWAPO was part of the forces which made an indelible contribution to the defeat of the apartheid regime, both in South Africa and Namibia, as well as fighting against apartheid influence across the southern African region.

In support of the Namibian people’s efforts to develop their country further, grounded in national sovereignty and self-determination, the SACP will strengthen its ties with its historical ally, SWAPO and the revolutionary movement. This is crucial due to the fact that the struggle against imperialism continues, and in that context the building of the African Left Networking Forum is urgently necessary.

ISSUED BY THE SOUTH AFRICAN COMMUNIST PARTY,

FOUNDED IN 1921 AS THE COMMUNIST PARTY OF SOUTH AFRICA.

Media, Communications &amp; Information Department | MCID

Dr Alex Mohubetswane Mashilo, Central Committee Member

National Spokesperson & Political Bureau Secretary for Policy and Research

FOR INTERVIEW ARRANGEMENTS, MEDIA LIAISON & CIRCULATION SERVICES

Hlengiwe Nkonyane

Media Liaison Officer & Digital Platforms Manager

Mobile: +27 66 473 4819

OFFICE & OTHER CONTACT DETAILS

Office: +2711 339 3621/2

Website: www.sacp.org.za

Facebook Page: South African Communist Party

Twitter: SACP1921

