SACP Congratulates SWAPO on Electoral Victory
Sunday 8 December 2024
The South African Communist Party (SACP) congratulates the South West Africa People's Organisation (SWAPO) on its electoral victory in the recent Namibian elections. The SACP also congratulates president-elect Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah for the victory, particularly as the first ever female president of Namibia.
SWAPO’s electoral victory demonstrates the Namibian people’s desire to continue building their country and rid it of the legacy of apartheid and colonialism. SWAPO was part of the forces which made an indelible contribution to the defeat of the apartheid regime, both in South Africa and Namibia, as well as fighting against apartheid influence across the southern African region.
In support of the Namibian people’s efforts to develop their country further, grounded in national sovereignty and self-determination, the SACP will strengthen its ties with its historical ally, SWAPO and the revolutionary movement. This is crucial due to the fact that the struggle against imperialism continues, and in that context the building of the African Left Networking Forum is urgently necessary.
ISSUED BY THE SOUTH AFRICAN COMMUNIST PARTY,
FOUNDED IN 1921 AS THE COMMUNIST PARTY OF SOUTH AFRICA.
Media, Communications & Information Department | MCID
Dr Alex Mohubetswane Mashilo, Central Committee Member
National Spokesperson & Political Bureau Secretary for Policy and Research
FOR INTERVIEW ARRANGEMENTS, MEDIA LIAISON & CIRCULATION SERVICES
Hlengiwe Nkonyane
Media Liaison Officer & Digital Platforms Manager
Mobile: +27 66 473 4819
OFFICE & OTHER CONTACT DETAILS
Office: +2711 339 3621/2
Website: www.sacp.org.za
Facebook Page: South African Communist Party
Twitter: SACP1921
No comments:
Post a Comment