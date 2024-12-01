Yemen Strikes US Destroyer, Three Army Ships, in Top-tier Military Operations
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Yemeni Military Media
1 Dec 2024 20:52
The Yemeni Armed Forces' drone and missile forces jointly strike US Army assets in the Arabian Sea and Gulf of Aden, in support of Palestine and in defense of Yemen.
In support of the Palestinian people and its Resistance, in response to the Israeli crimes in the gaza Strip, and in retaliation to the American-British aggression on Yemen, the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) announced on Sunday the targeting of one US destroyer and three US supply ships in the Arabian Sea and Gulf of Aden.
Spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree confirmed in a statement that the Stena Impeccable, Maersk Saratoga, and Liberty Grace ships, belonging to the US Army, as well as an American destroyer, were targeted in a top-tier military operation carried out by the YAF's missile and drone forces.
According to the statement, 16 ballistic missiles, one cruise missile, and one drone were used to carry out the multifaceted operation, achieving precise hits, in both the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden.
Saree further affirmed that the Yemeni Armed Forces will continue executing their military operations at an escalating pace in the declared naval operational area against the Israeli and American enemies, further reiterating that they would not cease until the aggression on Gaza ends and the blockade is lifted.
Earlier, the missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces also carried out an operation targeting a vital site in the occupied Yafa region using a hypersonic missile of the Palestine 2 type, YAF spokesperson Saree announced on Sunday, confirming its success.
