ANC Leaders Reflect on Traumatic Experiences Endured by Members Incarcerated on Robben Island
The party is visiting the island prison to honour the hundreds of political prisoners who were detained there for many years during the apartheid regime.
African National Congress (ANC) leaders, including party leader Cyril Ramaphosa (L-C) and Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula (R-C), visiting Robben Island on 8 January 2025 as part of the party’s 113th birthday celebrations. Picture: X/MYANC
CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) leaders are reflecting on the painful and traumatic experiences endured by party members who were incarcerated on Robben Island by the apartheid regime.
This visit is part of the ANC's 113th birthday celebrations at the Cape Metro.
As the ferry carrying ANC leaders docks at the historic site, many are reminded of the hardships endured by fellow freedom fighters years ago.
The towering prison walls and the steel bars on the small windows of the cells are stark reminders of the sacrifices made by some in the fight for South Africa’s liberation.
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa said it's important to honour those whose names will forever remain in the country’s history books.
“This is to remember Madiba and remember the formation of the ANC. Happy birthday, ANC. You were formed, and you struggled to make us all free.”
Three former presidents - Nelson Mandela, Kgalema Motlanthe, and Jacob Zuma - were imprisoned on Robben Island for many years.
