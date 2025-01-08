Mantashe: Khayelitsha the Perfect Place for ANC's January 8 Rally
Gwede Mantashe said that the ANC could not have chosen a better venue to host its 113th birthday celebrations than the Mandela Park Stadium in Khayelitsha.
ANC chairperson, Gwede Mantashe, took part in the party's birthday celebrations in Grabouw in the Overberg region of the Western Cape on 8 January 2025. Picture: @MYANC/X
CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) chairperson, Gwede Mantashe, said no more fancy stadiums as the party takes its birthday celebrations to where its supporters live.
Mantashe said that the ANC could not have chosen a better venue to host its 113th birthday celebrations than the Mandela Park Stadium in Khayelitsha.
Mantashe was taking part in birthday celebrations in Grabouw in the Overberg region on Wednesday.
He also called on members of the community to volunteer for the ANC.
Mantashe was upbeat about Cape Town hosting the anc’s birthday celebrations.
He said that while some had questioned the choice of stadium for Saturday’s celebrations, Khayelitsha was the perfect place for the rally.
"We decided to take the ANC to the people rather than look for good, fancy stadia. I love it, I must confess. I love it because it is the ability to interact directly with the people."
He said that while the party rotated provinces every year, the Western Cape remained significant for the party.
"Because we've gone to all the other provinces. We are back here. After another nine years will be back here, so it's quite important for us."
The celebrations will continue on Thursday and Friday in the Cape metro before Saturday’s big bash.
No comments:
Post a Comment