ANC NEC Members to Engage with Communities Sidelined by WC Govt, Says Mashatile
Mashatile was speaking to the media after attending a service at the Andrew Losaba Methodist Church in Khayelitsha on Sunday.
Deputy President Paul Mashatile at the launch of the 16 Days of Activism for no Violence Against Women and Children campaign in Rustenburg on 25 November 2024. Picture: @PresidencyZA/X
CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) Deputy President Paul Mashatile says his party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) will visit different parts of the Western Cape and chat with communities sidelined by the provincial government.
He was accompanied by NEC members Thandi Mahambehlala, Nonceba Mhlawuli, and the ANC national spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu.
Mashatile said the party's NEC visit to the Western Cape ahead of its 113th anniversary next weekend is not a campaign to revive the party in the province.
Mashatile explained that NEC leaders are touring the area to visit communities affected by fires over the festive season.
"We will come from national with ministers and deputy ministers to work with these communities that are being neglected by the provincial government. We will assist them with the challenges they are facing."
Mashatile also mentioned that national leaders will address youth unemployment in poor communities.
