Mashatile to Attend Church Service in Khayelitsha Ahead of ANC Anniversary Celebrations
Deputy ANC President Paul Mashatile at Luthuli House as the party marks 100 days of the GNU.
CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) Deputy President Paul Mashatile is attending a church service at Andrew Losaba Methodist Church in Khayelitsha on Sunday ahead of the party’s 8 January celebrations in Cape Town.
National Executive Committee (NEC) members Thandi Mahambehla, Nonceba Mhlawuli and the ANC's national spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhegu, are also among the dignitaries present.
The ANC’s NEC will be crisscrossing parts of the Western Cape this week engaging and mobilising communities.
Mashatile's church visit is part of the ongoing door-to-door campaign leading to the 113th ANC anniversary this coming weekend.
The 8 January statement event will take place at Mandela Park Stadium in Khayelitsha on Saturday.
This is the ANC's first 8 January statement celebration after the party lost its majority in the May 2024 polls.
The festivities in 2024 also take place in the party’s Government of National Unity (GNU) partner, the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s, stronghold.
