ANC Pledges to Rebuild
Ramaphosa was delivering the ANC NEC’s January 8 statement on Saturday, where he touched on a range of issues, from unemployment to the party’s alliance partners.
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering the party’s January 8 statement at the Mandela Park Stadium in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on 11 January 2024. Picture: X/MYANC
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has reflected on the African National Congress (ANC)’s disappointing electoral showing in 2024, saying the party’s branches are all but dead.
Ramaphosa was delivering the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC)’s January 8 statement on Saturday, where he touched on a range of issues, from unemployment to the party’s alliance partners.
Ramaphosa told supporters in Khayelitsha that the party is experiencing a resurgence of support despite its electoral setback.
The ANC president said the party is confident about returning as the majority party in the next election cycle.
However, Ramaphosa also did some introspection on 2024’s national elections, where the party lost its majority, forcing it to join forces with nine other political parties to form the Government of National Unity (GNU).
He said they lost because of a combination of reasons, such as poor service delivery and organisational challenges, like weak branches.
Ramaphosa said the ANC, in the meantime, will continue to work closely with other political parties in the GNU, even those they have ideological differences with.
No comments:
Post a Comment