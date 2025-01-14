January 8 Wrap: Ramaphosa Says ANC Aiming to ‘Renew and Rebuild’
Delivering the party’s annual January 8th statement, Ramaphosa said the party faced an existential crisis after its poor showing at the ballot box last year.
ANC leaders at the party's annual January 8th statement address, in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, 11 January 2025. Picture: X/@MYANC
CAPE TOWN - Renew or perish. That’s the stern warning issued by African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa as he wrapped up the party’s week-long birthday celebrations in the Western Cape on Saturday.
He outlined six key priorities for this party in 2025, saying the ANC’s coalition with nine other parties was a tactical decision to deliver on the party’s 2024 manifesto that couldn’t get it over the 50% mark.
In a 100-minute-long speech delivered in the ANC’s Western Cape stronghold of Khayelitsha, party Ramaphosa reflected on the importance of the tripartite alliance, the non-threat of breakaway factions, and its coalition of convenience - the Government of National Unity (GNU).
Above all, Ramaphosa stressed the ongoing renewal and rebuilding of the party if it’s going to return to govern without partners.
"We aim to renew and rebuild the ANC so that it can provide decisive and ethical leadership in the resolution of the country’s problems."
Ramaphosa also listed fixing local government, economic growth and job creation, fighting crime, a national dialogue, and international justice as among the party’s top priorities.
"The ANC National General Council that will be held later this year will be an important forum for strategic assessment of the balance of forces, both globally and domestically."
The January 8th statement has now set the tone for the State of the Nation Address, which Ramaphosa will deliver in less than a month to mark the start of the parliamentary year.
