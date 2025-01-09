China Pledges $136Mln in Military Aid for Africa
By Al Mayadeen English
9 Jan 2025
Yi announced a pledge of one billion yuan ($136 million) in military assistance for the continent and plans to train 6,000 troops and 1,000 police officers across Africa.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi concluded his Africa tour in Nigeria on Thursday, pledging significant military aid and reaffirming Beijing's commitment to supporting African nations in addressing their challenges.
During his visit to Abuja, Wang held discussions with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar.
In a statement after his talks with Tinubu, Wang emphasized China's backing for African-led solutions, saying, "China will firmly support Africans in addressing African issues in the African way, African people are the real masters of this continent."
He announced a pledge of one billion yuan ($136 million) in military assistance for the continent and plans to train 6,000 troops and 1,000 police officers across Africa.
Wang also expressed China's support for regional unity, stating, "China supports Nigeria in rallying countries in the region to achieve strength through unity, to build synergy through reconciliation, and to promote security through cooperation."
China-Africa
The visit to Nigeria marked the conclusion of Wang's tour, which began on January 6 and included stops in Namibia, the Republic of Congo, and Chad.
While in Chad's capital, N'Djamena, Wang's visit coincided with an attempted assault on the presidential palace by armed assailants, leaving 20 dead.
Nigeria remains one of China's key trade partners in sub-Saharan Africa, exporting oil and gas to Beijing while importing manufactured goods. In 2023, trade between the two nations reached $22.6 billion.
China is Africa's largest trading partner, with trade volume reaching $167.8 billion in the first quarter of 2024, according to Chinese state media.
Beijing's Expansion
Beijing's influence in Africa continues to grow as it provides infrastructure financing, trade opportunities, and access to resources such as copper, gold, and lithium. However, these investments have also led to rising debt concerns in some African nations.
In September, Chinese President Xi Jinping promised $50 billion in aid to Africa over three years during a summit with 50 African leaders, including Tinubu.
During the Abuja meeting, Tinubu called for greater financial support to address Africa's development needs.
"The infrastructural needs of Africa are greater than that, and we want to move as rapidly as our other counterparts," he said. Tinubu also urged China to use its influence to help Nigeria secure a permanent seat on the UN Security Council.
No comments:
Post a Comment