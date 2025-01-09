Yemen Enemies Failing to Intercept its Missile Capabilities: Al-Houthi
9 Jan 2025 19:21
Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badreddine al-Houthi underlines that the Yemeni people and Armed Forces would continue to resist the Israeli occupation in support of Gaza.
The leader of Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badreddine al-Houthi, underlined on Thursday that the Israeli regime's ultimate goal of full occupation of Palestine and wide swathes of the Arab world under the concept of "Greater Israel" remains unchanged.
In a speech addressing the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza and recent regional and international developments, al-Houthi emphasized that "the Israeli enemy is pursuing its objectives incrementally, working to achieve cumulative gains to realize its ultimate ambition."
Sayyed Al-Houthi criticized the "naïve perception" that views resistance as the problem while ignoring the Israeli occupation and aggression. He stated, “Some wrongly believe that the issue arises when someone defends their land and legitimate rights while acting as if the Israeli enemy has no ill intentions, is not an aggressor, and is not an occupier.”
The Ansar Allah leader highlighted recent provocative moves by the Israeli occupation, including the publication of a new map that encompasses areas in Lebanon, Syria, and Jordan, which he used to warn against Israeli ambitions.
Israeli hostility knows no bounds
“Everyone in Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, and Palestine must understand that the Israeli enemy harbors aggressive and expansionist ambitions to dominate and plunder all these countries,” Sayyed al-Houthi said, criticizing the policies of Jordan and Syria, arguing that they would not deter the occupation from its expansionist objectives.
"The Israeli enemy remains steadfast in its ambitions and hostile policies, as evidenced by official statements and clear positions," he added.
Al-Houthi identified two key factors delaying the occupation's broader expansion: Resistance and the demographic challenges faced by the occupation. "The Israeli enemy lacks the necessary numbers to expand across the vast geographic areas it aims to dominate and continues to seek more Jewish settlers."
The Ansar Allah leader pointed out that "Zionist Jews rally around leaders they perceive as strong in their opposition to Arabs, particularly Palestinians."
Sayyed Al-Houthi also criticized divisive and harmful propaganda originating from some in Palestine and Arab regimes targeting those resisting Israeli aggression. “Palestinians and others in the region who stand firmly in defense against the enemy face hostility from within their own ranks, and some regimes even label them as terrorists,” he said.
Continued violations of Lebanon ceasefire
The Yemeni leader went on to highlight the Israeli occupation's continued violations of the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon, including bombardment, gunfire, destruction, and the demolition of homes. He affirmed that these aggressions have failed to achieve their objectives, as the Israeli enemy could not eliminate Hezbollah, which remains a strong and rooted force in Lebanon.
Sayyed Al-Houthi noted that Hezbollah was recovering and growing stronger, making it a solid front against the Israeli occupation. Moreover, he stressed the cooperation between the Israeli regime, the US, and some Arab regimes to influence Lebanon's internal political scene.
The Ansar Allah chief warned of the negative consequences for those who align with Israeli interests and emphasized the need for all Lebanese factions to act responsibly to preserve the country's stability. He stressed that conspiracies against Lebanon harm those plotting them, not just the nation's stability.
Regarding Syria, Sayyed al-Houthi explained that the Israeli occupation seeks to solidify its control over recently occupied areas, emphasizing that this occupation is not temporary. He pointed to Israeli military reinforcements, the establishment of fortifications, and the construction of barracks, including at the al-Mantra Dam, the largest in southern Syria.
He noted that the US is taking advantage of the situation in eastern Syria to strengthen its presence by establishing new military bases and expanding its control. Al-Houthi warned that both the US and Israel aim to infiltrate Syria internally by recruiting spies and sabotage cells, targeting the Syrian people’s security and seeking to divide the society.
He criticized policies that negatively impact minorities in Syria, stating that the US and the Israeli occupation exploit such policies to present themselves as protectors of minorities. Sayyed Al-Houthi called on all Syrians to unite to defend their homeland against American and Israeli occupation.
Arab stance needed against 'Israel'
The Ansar Allah leader then emphasized the need for the Arab and Islamic nations to take a firm stance against Israeli aggression. He stated that such a position is essential to deter the regime from pursuing its expansionist ambitions and to support the Palestinian people, who remain on the frontlines of resistance.
Al-Houthi criticized policies of submission and collaboration with the US and the Israeli occupation, describing them as enabling the enemy to achieve its goals with minimal cost. He stressed that these approaches are not only ineffective but also deeply flawed, urging a unified and resolute stance to counter Israeli aggression.
He also condemned former US President Donald Trump’s recent remarks, which threatened severe consequences if Israeli captives were not released before his return to the White House. Sayyed Al-Houthi labeled the statement as an example of American arrogance and tyranny, reiterating the oppressive and exploitative nature of US and Israeli policies toward vulnerable nations and peoples.
Operations against 'Israel' persist
On the military front, Sayyed al-Houthi detailed Yemen's continued operations against Israeli targets, utilizing hypersonic missiles and drones to strike deep into occupied Palestine. This week, attacks reached areas such as Yafa and Askalan, targeting key infrastructure, including a substation and the Orot Rabin power plant near Haifa.
He highlighted the psychological and operational impact of these strikes on the occupation, noting widespread panic and alarm among settlers. More than half of Israeli settlers reportedly sought refuge in shelters as sirens blared across over 234 cities and settlements.
Sayyed al-Houthi emphasized the failure of the occupation's interception systems, citing instances where missiles reached their targets despite claims of successful interception.
The Yemeni operations have also disrupted activities at Ben Gurion Airport, forcing the suspension of flights and prompting several airlines to reconsider their operations. According to al-Houthi, these disruptions, combined with the high costs and inefficiencies of the Israeli occupation's missile defense systems, are further straining the Israeli economy.
Sayyed al-Houthi went on to reaffirm Yemen’s commitment to resistance and its determination to continue operations that challenge Israeli aggression and its regional ambitions.
Ongoing confrontations against US
This week witnessed the third direct confrontation with the US aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman, marking the sixth overall clash with American carriers. The latest encounter coincided with US preparations for large-scale aggressive operations against Yemen, which were thwarted with divine assistance.
The confrontation resulted in a notable tactical achievement as Truman rapidly retreated, altering its course and fleeing to the far northern Red Sea. All accompanying warplanes, initially launched for hostile missions, were recalled immediately.
The economic repercussions of Yemen's operations continue to weigh heavily on the Israeli occupation, he stressed. Rising costs have forced significant price hikes, he said, citing Israeli media describing the crisis as a "tsunami" impacting various goods and public services, affecting every settler household. Reverse migration also persists, with over 82,000 settlers leaving in 2024, and more than 50,000 Israeli companies closing due to financial strain, Sayyed al-Houthi added.
Yemeni military feats
Moreover, he underlined a significant security achievement that took place earlier in the week: The dismantling of a British espionage network, which he underlined reflected the strength of Yemen's counter-intelligence capabilities. Yemen has consistently foiled enemy attempts across military, economic, political, and security fronts, underscoring the resilience and determination of its people, the leader continued.
Sayyed al-Houthi praised the steadfastness of the Yemeni people and their unwavering commitment to national unity and the Palestinian cause. He emphasized the vital role of Yemen's tribal communities, describing them as the backbone of Yemeni society. He noted their readiness and dedication to defending the homeland against any potential escalation.
Sayyed Al-Houthi commended the significant achievements in military and social mobilization across Yemen. He revealed that over 800,000 individuals have undergone intensive training, with total numbers surpassing a million when including the regular armed forces. This, he stated, reflects Yemen’s robust state of readiness and its capacity to face external challenges.
The Ansar Allah leader also pointed to the success of thousands of awareness initiatives, including public gatherings, seminars, and mobilization activities. These efforts, he said, have bolstered the morale and determination of the Yemeni people, further uniting them in their resistance.
Al-Houthi concluded by reaffirming Yemen’s reliance on divine assistance and the strength of its people, noting that these elements had been instrumental in achieving victories and maintaining preparedness for future challenges.
