M23 Rebels Capture Strategic Town in Eastern DRC
By Al Mayadeen English
6 Jan 2025 13:34
The Tutsi-led Rwandan-backed M23 group has been conducting a renewed insurgency in eastern Congo since 2022.
Rebel forces from the M23 movement, supported by Rwanda, have seized control of a key town in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo near the regional capital of Goma, according to local political sources.
The Tutsi-led M23 group has been conducting a renewed insurgency in eastern DRC since 2022. Both the DRC and the United Nations have accused neighboring Rwanda of supporting the group with its own troops and weapons. Meanwhile, Rwanda claims it has only taken defensive actions.
Alexis Bahunga, a member of the regional parliament, confirmed to Reuters that recent clashes have resulted in significant territorial gains for the M23 group, which now controls Masisi—a town and administrative center located roughly 80 kilometers from Goma.
"The government will take measures to restore state authority over the entire territory," Bahunga said, underscoring the urgency of the situation.
Meanwhile, Jean-Pierre Ayobangira Safari, another parliamentary deputy, acknowledged that Masisi had been taken "for now".
Corneille Nangaa, leader of the anti-government Congo River Alliance (AFC), which includes the M23 group, said that rebel forces reached the center of Masisi on Saturday afternoon.
In the aftermath of the takeover, an international aid official in Masisi stated that staff members were in shock and unable to continue their operations. The closure of local businesses has disrupted supply lines, making it increasingly difficult to deliver essential goods and services to the region.
The ongoing advances and persistent fighting, in violation of a ceasefire agreement, further jeopardize efforts to contain the conflict.
A rare high-level meeting between the Congolese and Rwandan presidents, initially scheduled for December, was postponed, dampening hopes for an agreement to quell the violence that has displaced over 1.9 million people.
The leader of an international organization operating in Masisi reported that staff members were in shock and unable to continue their work, as business closures have made it difficult to procure essential supplies.
