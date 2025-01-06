Venezuela Military Affirms Loyalty to Maduro Amid Gonzalez Coup Calls
By Al Mayadeen English
The Bolivarian National Armed Forces reiterate their allegiance to President Nicolas Maduro amid a false Western narrative about the presidential election.
Venezuelan Defense Minister General Vladimir Padrino Lopez denounced far-right opposition figure and former presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez on Monday, following a video in which Gonzalez tacitly sought the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) backing to obstruct President Nicolas Maduro's upcoming inauguration.
In a strongly worded press conference, Padrino Lopez rejected what he described as an "absurd and incoherent" appeal from Gonzalez, who he accused of ignorance, desperation, and attempts to destabilize Venezuela's democratic order. The defense minister's statement directly addressed a video Gonzalez had published the previous night, shortly after arriving in the United States.
"His cowardly and insolent address to the FANB demonstrates not only his ignorance about the institution but also his desperation in the face of his coup plans' inevitable failure," Padrino Lopez said. He further criticized Gonzalez over his aligning with foreign powers to undermine Venezuela's sovereignty, specifically pointing to the US government's support for opposition factions.
Opposition promoting sanctions
The minister highlighted the adverse effects of international sanctions promoted by opposition figures, describing them as harmful to the Venezuelan people, including military personnel and their families.
"These sanctions have caused significant harm, with the FANB being among the primary victims of the violence fomented as part of these neo-fascist actions to destabilize the legitimate government," he added.
Padrino Lopez reaffirmed the FANB's unwavering loyalty to Venezuela's constitution and government, emphasizing their role in defending the nation's freedom, sovereignty, and independence. He dismissed Gonzalez's efforts as "clownish politicking" and asserted the military's continued support for Maduro's leadership.
"On January 10, 2025, we will reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Venezuelan democracy and recognize Nicolas Maduro as the constitutional president for the 2025–2031 term," the statement declared.
The defense minister concluded with a rallying cry invoking the legacy of national heroes Simon Bolivar and Hugo Chavez: "For Bolivar and Chavez, we shall prevail! The homeland continues! Independence and Socialist homeland! Independence or Nothing!"
Venezuela breaks diplomatic relations with Paraguay
In a related context, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela announced Monday the decision to break diplomatic relations with the Republic of Paraguay.
The statement said the Venezuelan government proceeds to the immediate withdrawal of its personnel from the South American nation after the demonstrations of the Paraguayan president Santiago Peña to continue the "ridiculous adventure of Guaido 2.0, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia."
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs categorically rejected the statements of the Paraguayan president, which are "totally disrespectful of international law and the principle of non-intervention."
It added that Peña “is repeating a failed practice reminiscent of the political fantasies of the now defunct Lima Group" and that his actions represent a “reissue of strategies without political, legal or social support, which have demonstrated their resounding failure.”
Likewise, Venezuela rejects that governments such as Paraguay continue to subordinate their foreign policy to the interests of foreign powers and dedicate themselves to promoting destabilizing agendas that threaten the democratic principles of free peoples.
In this sense, the Bolivarian nation reiterated its commitment to the essential principles of the United Nations Charter: the defense of democracy, peace, and self-determination of peoples.
“No buffoonery instructed by international fascism will be able to bend the will of a people firm in the construction of its own destiny," the statement concluded,
National Assembly chief pledges to prosecute Gonzalez
The National Assembly of Venezuela re-elected Jorge Rodriguez Gomez yesterday as its president for the 2025-2026 legislative term, supported by an overwhelming majority.
The session commenced with Rodriguez formally declaring his victory, citing the presence of the necessary quorum and introducing special foreign guests, indigenous community representatives, and newly elected Justices of the Peace. The event marked the beginning of the fifth term of office for the assembly.
Speaking on the issue of opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez, Rodriguez underlined that Caracas is "obligated to apply the law to Edmundo Gonzalez," stressing that if he were to set foot on Venezuelan soil, "We will arrest him on charges of treason and usurpation of power."
Gonzalez, who fled the country following an arrest warrant, revealed on Saturday that he plans to speak with outgoing US President Joe Biden.
Speaking from Buenos Aires, Argentina, where he met with President Javier Milei, Gonzalez Urrutia mentioned that he was traveling to the US on Sunday, though the exact timing of his conversation with Biden remained unclear.
"We are planning a conversation with President Biden and we are waiting for details regarding the new authorities," he said, referring to the incoming US administration under President Donald Trump, set to take office on January 20.
Gonzalez Urrutia’s meeting with Milei marked the beginning of a regional tour aimed at garnering international support for what Venezuela's opposition regards as the legitimate president-elect.
The visit came just days before Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is set to be sworn in for a third term in Caracas.
No comments:
Post a Comment